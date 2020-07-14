  • kz
    Intense heat expected to sweep Kazakhstan

    07:23, 14 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Hot weather without precipitation is predicted for Kazakhstan on July 14, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Dust storm and 15-20 m/s wind are expected in some places of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

    15-20 mps wind will blow in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay regions on July 14.

    Intense heat is predicted for Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

    Extreme fire hazard remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions.


