    Intense heat to grip several regions of Kazakhstan

    20:36, 18 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s National Weather service, has put several regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

    Fervent heat of37°C will grip Kostanay region on July 19. Probability of storm: 90-95%.

    Northern,northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda regiontomorrow. Chances of storm are 90-95%.

    Scorching heatis expected in Mangistau region on July 19. Temperature will rise to +40°Cthere. Probability of storm: 90-95%.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
