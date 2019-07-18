Intense heat to grip several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s National Weather service, has put several regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Fervent heat of37°C will grip Kostanay region on July 19. Probability of storm: 90-95%.

Northern,northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda regiontomorrow. Chances of storm are 90-95%.

Scorching heatis expected in Mangistau region on July 19. Temperature will rise to +40°Cthere. Probability of storm: 90-95%.