  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Intense heat to scorch N Kazakhstan

    12:58, 31 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for North Kazakhstan region on the first day of August, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    In the morning ofAugust 1 North Kazakhstan region will see thunderstorm, squall, and hail. Patchesof fog will blanket the region at night and early in the morning. Southwestern windwith gusts of 15-20 mps and sometimes 23-28 mps will batter the region.

    Later in the dayfervent heat of 36°C will grip the region.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!