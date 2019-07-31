Intense heat to scorch N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for North Kazakhstan region on the first day of August, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

In the morning ofAugust 1 North Kazakhstan region will see thunderstorm, squall, and hail. Patchesof fog will blanket the region at night and early in the morning. Southwestern windwith gusts of 15-20 mps and sometimes 23-28 mps will batter the region.

Later in the dayfervent heat of 36°C will grip the region.