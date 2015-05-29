Intensions of Kazakhstan and Russia about development of EEU

BURABAI. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Head of the Government of Russia Dmitri Medvedev, the press service of the President informs.

The main directions of the Kazakh-Russian relations were discussed at the meeting. Besides, the relevant issues of the international agenda were considered as well.

President N. Nazarbayev drew attention to the fact of the beginning of functioning of the Eurasian Economic Union, which gives a lot of hope to all its member states. "The reduction of the trade turnover is easily explained. However, the work on development of free trade, ensuring free movement of capital stock and labour resources, mutual investments, establishment of joint enterprises continues. I am confident it will give its results soon," the Head of State noted.

N. Nazarbayev noted that about 770 enterprises with the share in the economic growth totaling 1.5% had been established during the first phase of the industrialization program. The president also emphasized that the implemented in the country program on infrastructural development has to ensure additional growth by 1%.

"Thus, we plan to avoid recession and overcome the present difficulties in the economy. These ups and downs happen from time to time in the economy. It is important to learn how to overcome them and continue to work for further development," the President of Kazakhstan stressed.

In turn, D. Medvedev extended greetings from President V. Putin to N. Nazarbayev and once again congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked for the recent visit to Russia.

The Head of the Government of Russia emphasized that the intentions of the two countries were about development of the EEU.

"You were an initiator of the idea of establishment of the union, and this idea is being realized. We are glad it finally happened. Your bilateral cooperation is at a really high level and despite a reduction of the trade turnover there is a number of positive tendencies. In particular, speaking of the export from Kazakhstan to Russia, it has recently grown by 20 percent," D. Medvedev said.