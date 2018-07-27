Intensity 2-3 quakes shake Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Network of Seismological Stations of Almaty region recorded two aftershocks 3 minutes apart in Almaty region.



The grade 2-3 quake was recorded at 11:29 p.m Almaty time. It was centered 109 km north-eastwards Almaty city in Almaty region. Its energy class in 11.4, MPV magnitude is 5.4. The quake occurred at a depth of 15 km, a release reads.



Three minutes later another quake jolted at 11:32 p.m. Its epicenter was traced to 111 km north-eastwards Almaty, and was felt at intensity 2-3 in the territory of Almaty city. Quake energy class is 12.1, MPV magnitude is 5.7.