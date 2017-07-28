Inter delivers 3rd defeat for Bayern in International Champions Cup

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Bayern Munich were defeated for the third time in the International Champions Cup, as they lost 0-2 to Inter Milan on Thursday, EFE reports.

Inter Milan took control early in the first half as both goals came before the break, through two headers from Martins Eder in the 8th and 30th minute.

Bayern lacked fluidity during the match, and things got worse after Franck Ribery was forced to leave the field following a blow to his ankle.

Bundesliga champions Bayern were defeated on penalty shootouts by Arsenal and were thrashed 0-4 by Milan prior to their win 3-2 over Chelsea.