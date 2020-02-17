Inter-parliamentary relations discussed in Majlis Al-Shura of Saudi Arabia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Last week, H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia met with H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Chairman of the Islamic and Judicial Affairs Committee, Chairman of the Kazakh-Saudi Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

During the meeting, parties discussed the ways of further strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries and exchanged views on the implementation of activities that will contribute to the comprehensive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.



