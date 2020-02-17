  • kz
    Inter-parliamentary relations discussed in Majlis Al-Shura of Saudi Arabia

    14:58, 17 February 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Last week, H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia met with H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Chairman of the Islamic and Judicial Affairs Committee, Chairman of the Kazakh-Saudi Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

    During the meeting, parties discussed the ways of further strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries and exchanged views on the implementation of activities that will contribute to the comprehensive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.



    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Diplomacy
