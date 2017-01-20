Interfering into Supreme Judicial Council's work unacceptable - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Anatoliy Smolin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting Smolin informed President Nazarbayev of the results of the council's activity in 2016 and the progress of implementation of the National Plan "100 concrete steps" in terms of improvement of judges' selection mechanism.



Nursultan Nazarbayev noted special role of the Supreme Judicial Council in selection of the best personnel in accordance with new regulations and adopted laws and stressed that other government authorities cannot interfere into its activities.



"This is the first time we created the autonomous Supreme Judicial Council in order to ensure its impartiality and non-interference. Nowadays we select judges based on new regulations and laws," said the President of Kazakhstan.



President Nazarbayev was also briefed on the work done on implementation of the tasks he set at the 7th Congress of Judges earlier.



In conclusion, the Head of State instructed to continue to work on the improvement of staff management in domestic judicial system.