Intergovernmental commission to discuss Indonesia's EEU participation

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Indonesia expresses interest in becoming a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), the Indonesia ambassador to Moscow said.

Indonesia is interested in becoming a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and this issue will be discussed during a meeting of the Russia-Indonesia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation on Monday, Wahid Supriyadi, the Indonesia ambassador to Moscow, said.

The meeting of the intergovernmental commission will be co-chaired by Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Indonesia's Coordinating Economic Minister Darmin Nasution, Sputnik reports.

"The agenda of the intergovernmental commission meeting includes a number of important economic, trade and investment issues, including the possibility of Indonesia's participation in the EEU. Jakarta is strongly interested in joining this union, as it is an important potential market," Supriyadi told RIA Novosti in an interview published on Monday.

In January, Manturov visited Jakarta and said that Russia and Indonesia studied an opportunity of holding talks on a free trade agreement, though, it required a detailed discussion with the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The EEU comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The bloc aims to facilitate a greater economic integration between its member states, including a streamlined flow of goods, services, capital and labor.

