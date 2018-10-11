Intergovernmental commission to investigate Soyuz failure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An intergovernmental commission will be set up to investigate the Soyuz MS 10 spacecraft failed launch, Kazinform reports referring to chairman of the Emergency Situations Committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry Vladimir Bekker.

"To all effects and purposes Kazakh and Russian representatives, all parties concerned will join the commission to investigate the incident," he told a briefing.



As earlier reported, the Soyuz carrier rocket aborted after its launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome at 2:40 p.m. The manned spacecraft carried Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague to the ISS. The descent capsule with the crew landed in 25 km away from Zhezkazgan, Karaganda region.