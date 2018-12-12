Interim CEO of Kazgeology named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almaz Abdygalimov has been appointed as interim CEO of Kazgeology JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

Born in 1974, Mr. Abdygalimov is a native of Almaty region. He is a graduate of two Kazakhstani top-level universities - the Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.



He has 17 years of expertise in oil & gas sphere under his belt.



Throughout his career he worked at various oil & gas companies, including Kazneftekhim-Kopa, Caspian Geo-Consulting Service, KazMunayGas, and KMG-Eurasia.