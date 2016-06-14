Interim head of Physical Culture and Sports Department of Almaty named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Rustem Baiseitov has been appointed interim head of Physical Culture and Sports Department of Almaty city.

"Former deputy head of department Rustem Baiseitov has been appointed interim head of Physical Culture and Sports Department of Almaty city," the Almaty city administration said in a statement.



Nail Nurov who previously held the post assumed the office of Director of the 2017 Winter Universiade Organizing Committee.