    Interim head of State Security Service named

    17:12, 28 August 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Batyrbek Baibossynov will serve as the interim Deputy Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Head of the Security Service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the corresponding decree.

    Nazarbayev also decreed to relieve Ardak Ashimbekuly of the post of the First Deputy Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Head of the Security Service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment.


    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
