Interim results of voting for 100 new faces of Kazakhstan in - Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Mr. Dauren Abayev revealed how the list of the 100 new faces of Kazakhstan is being made, Kazinform reports.

"To date we've already formed an interim pool of 515 candidates. Each member of the special commission has the right to include the most worthy candidates into the list, regardless of the pool. All applications can be found at 100esim.el.kz.," Minister Abayev said.



In his words, the special commission will choose 300 out of 515 candidates for further voting.







"We look forward to your proposals as regards the list of 300 candidates who will participate in the online voting in early October. Initially we had 2,200 candidates, then downsized to 515. Only 300 candidates will be offered for the upcoming online voting," said Abayev, addressing the members of the commission.



"I believe that all Kazakhstanis can cast in their votes. We call on everyone to participate in the voting that will last until the end of October. The final list of 100 new faces of Kazakhstan will be unveiled after the results are in," the minister added.



