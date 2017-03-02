Interior Ministry announces cause of EXPO-2017 structure collapse

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Welding defects caused the collapse of the structure at the EXPO-2017 site. This was announced today by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov on the sidelines of the Senate's plenary session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, full independent enquiry revealed that the collapse was caused by welding defects.

A part of the EXPO 2017 venue collapsed in November. The incident was captured on video by builders and quickly gone viral on social networks