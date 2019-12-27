Interior Ministry opens air crash pretrial investigation
13:21, 27 December 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Interior Ministry launched a pretrial investigation as the Bek Air plane crashed today near Almaty, its press service reports.
The Ministry set up a crime scene investigation team comprising experienced forensic investigators, members of the Interior Ministry’s central bodies, transport police departments, and emergency situations department.
Deputy Interior Ministers-Major General Rashid Zhakupov and Yuri Iliyn arrived at the crash site.