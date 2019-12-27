  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Interior Ministry opens air crash pretrial investigation

    13:21, 27 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Interior Ministry launched a pretrial investigation as the Bek Air plane crashed today near Almaty, its press service reports.

    The Ministry set up a crime scene investigation team comprising experienced forensic investigators, members of the Interior Ministry’s central bodies, transport police departments, and emergency situations department.

    Deputy Interior Ministers-Major General Rashid Zhakupov and Yuri Iliyn arrived at the crash site.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!