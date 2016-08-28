Intermittent rains to hit northern Kazakhstan Aug 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Northern regions will be hit today by intermittent rains, thunderstorms and strong wind. Fog will blanket some areas, Kazhydromet says.

Wind speed in Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and thunderstorms are expected in the East Kazakhstan region.

Fog will descend in the North Kazakhstan region. Thunderstorms and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are expected there too.

Fervent heat will strike Almaty, Atyrau, Mangistau, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions in the daytime.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.