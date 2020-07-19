Intermittent rains with thunderstorms expected across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Atmospheric frontal sections will determine the weather in major parts of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to the RSE Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm, squally wind gusting to 15-20 mps and hail are expected in Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions. A dust storm is expected to hit East Kazakhstan region.

Thunderstorm, strong wind of 15-20 mps with the gusts of 23-28 mps and hail are predicted for Karaganda region.

Thunderstorm and increased wind of 15-20 mps are forecast for Akmola, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl regions as well as in the mountainous areas of Almaty region.

Hail and thunderstorm are in store for West Kazakhstan region.

Rude wind of 15-20 mps and dust storm are expected to hit some parts of Kyzylorda region.

Thunderstorm is expected in the mountains of Turkestan region.

Strong heat remains in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Almaty, Kostanay, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions.

Extreme fire hazard remains in West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda and Almaty regions.