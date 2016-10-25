Internal Affairs Minister slams bank attack in Almaty city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov has commented on the attack at a bank in Almaty city on Tuesday morning calling it ‘a mere robbery', Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I believe it is a mere robbery. The attackers knew the order of business at the bank. They gained access to the building of the bank. At one point, the security guard held them at gunpoint, but they seized his gun. Other employees of the bank showed up just in time to scare away the attackers. A manhunt has been launched," Minister Kassymov told journalists on the margins of the session of the Government on Tuesday.



Two men attacked the CenterCredit Bank in Almaty city earlier this morning. The attack happened at 8:00 a.m. local time. The attackers fled the scene after seizing the security guard's gun. The Almaty police launched a manhunt for the attackers.



The security guard was not injured. The bank operates as usual.