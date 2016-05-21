Internal Affairs Ministry issues statement on detention of group of individuals in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Igor Lepekha, Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has made a statement on detention of a group of individuals who tried to organize an unauthorized rally today.

"As you know a group of individuals submitted an application to hold a rally near the Baiterek monument in Astana. The city administration denied the application to hold the rally. Thus, today's rally was unpermitted. After the city administration's denial, local authorities, police and Prosecutor General's Office reached out to residents of the city to explain that the rally is unsactioned," Mr. Lepekha said.

According to him, despite the denial to hold the rally, a group of individuals continued to push for it.

"Based on the posts in social media, the issue of land was the last thing these people were concerned about. They raised other questions. We suspected that the rally would dissolve into a conflict situation," the Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry noted.

"For this reason, the Internal Affairs Ministry assumed measures in line with the law in order to prevent disturbance of public peace," he added.

In conclusion, Mr. Lepekha said that the situation is being analyzed and the ministry will provide additional details later.