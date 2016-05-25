International Arbitration Centre to start operation in Astana in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - International Arbitration Centre will start its work in Astana in 2018, said Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev at Kazakhstan Investment Summit within the framework of Astana Economic Forum.

He also informed that Kazakhstan plans to create separate legal proceedings in investment disputes. Kazakhstan has launched a new privatization program. Its purpose is to attract investors to such areas as electricity, infrastructure, telecommunications and others. He stressed that many of these companies will be privatized through international financial center "Astana".

The main task of the Ministry, according to him, is to make Kazakhstan the investment hub for the entire Central Asian region.

A. Issekeshev also added that Kazakhstan is working with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development team (OECD) in order to become a member of its Committee on Investments.

In addition, under Nurly Zhol program Kazakhstan began to actively develop appropriate transportation and industrial infrastructure.

"In the future Kazakhstan will become a regional transportation and communications hub. We are building motor roads, railways and terminals in seaports. We invite investors to cooperate on infrastructure projects through privatization and PPP," Mr. Issekeshev said.