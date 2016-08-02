International Army Games 2016 kick off in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Army Games 2016 will kick off in Kazakhstan today. Military men from 12 countries will compete in Aviadarts and Sniper Range at the Gvardeiskiy polygon.

Over 270 participants from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, India, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, Russia and Greece are expected to participate.



The International Army Games 2016 is a grandiose military event that will be held from July 30 till August 13 in Kazakhstan and Russia.



The official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan mod.gov.kz will broadcast the games online. KazSport TV Channel will also air the games every day.