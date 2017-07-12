International Assembly of CIS Capital and Major Cities to convene in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 15th session of the International Assembly of Capital and Major Cities of the CIS will convene in Astana on July 13-14 during the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017. Participants of the session are expected to discuss the new program of sustainable development of cities as an answer to global challenges.

The session will bring together over 100 people from 28 cities - members of the Assembly, the CIS Executive Committee, representatives of 5 international associations, 7 scientific and expert organizations.



Participants will seek and explore innovative solutions to ensure integrated sustainable development of cities as an answer to global challenges and discuss introduction of smart technologies for sustainability of cities and transport system management in the conditions of modern urbanization.



The session will elect executive bodies of the assembly, determine priorities for the long-term period and hear out the 2016-2017 report on the assembly's activities.



Participants are expected to pay a visit to the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 as well as industrial, cultural, educational and healthcare facilities of Astana city.



The International Assembly of Capital and Major Cities of the CIS is a non-profit association established on September 3, 1998 and consisted of 7 capital cities and 19 large CIS cities.



Presently, the Assembly includes 87 cities from 9 CIS countries, including 10 cities of Kazakhstan. Astana became the member of the Assembly on August 17, 2004.