International bank of low-enriched uranium in Kazakhstan to strengthen non-proliferation regime - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Creation of the International bank of low-enriched uranium in Kazakhstan will be a next step towards strengthening the regime of non-proliferation, believes Speaker of Kazakhstani Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

"We call on all countries to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes under the strict control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Creation of the International bank of low-enriched uranium in Kazakhstan will aid strengthen the regime of non-proliferation. This project will also help solve problems associated with the development of nuclear programs in the countries that are not parties to the Treaty on Non-Proliferation and minimize the risk of intersection of terrorism and nuclear weapons. It is also highly important to strengthen international control over the production and use of fissile materials," Speaker Tokayev said at the international seminar themed "Reducing global security threats: Lessons from Kazakhstan" in Astana on Monday. Mr. Tokayev also stressed that cyber terrorism is gradually becoming one of the most dangerous threats to the world order. The international seminar attended by diplomats, military officials, scientists, experts and politicians from Kazakhstan, Russia and the U.S. will run in Astana through June 4.