International community supports nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 5th Prague Agenda Conference and the 2015 Assembly of international network of Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament (PNND) was held from 14 to 17 October 2015 in Prague with the support of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic. The conference focused on issues related to nuclear security, disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

This large scale and top level event was attended by members of national parliaments, political leaders and public figures from different countries, representatives of the UN, international organizations and academic community as well as experts in this field.

The participants of the conference have discussed the current situation and prospects of nuclear weapons reduction, the role of the UN Security Council and IAEA in terms of strengthening the steps related to non-proliferation of WMD. The necessity of soonest possible ratification by all countries in the world and the entry into force of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) was underlined.

Discussions which took place at the conference aimed at analysing the threats related to proliferation of nuclear technology, designing concrete steps and recommendations for further reduction of nuclear arsenals, and how to prevent terrorist organization from getting a nuclear weapon.

Special attention was paid to the debate of contribution of parliamentarians to non-proliferation, nuclear materials control legal framework and fulfilling obligations related to export control mechanism.

In his speech Victor Rogalyov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, member of the Council of the international PNDD forum elaborated on recent international initiatives in this area adopted by the President of Kazakhstan N.A. Nazarbayev.

In this regard he stressed the importance of forming general public opinion against nuclear testing and in favour of the banning of nuclear weapons. Kazakhstan has a moral right to raise this issue since approximately 450 nuclear tests were conducted in our country during the period from1949 to 1989 and as a result of these tests more than 1 mln 500 thousand people of Kazakhstan suffered and consequences of which we are still experiencing.

V. Rogalyov also presented The ATOM Project (Abolish Testing. Our Mission) to the international community. The Atom Project is committed to create global support for comprehensive nuclear test ban and complete elimination of nuclear weapons. This project was launched in Astana on 29 August, on a day which was declared by the UN the International Day against Nuclear Tests, to commemorate the day when Semipalatinsk nuclear test site was closed by the President of Kazakhstan in 1991.

Mr. Karipbek Kuyukov, honourable guest from Kazakhstan, Ambassador of the ATOM Project, activist of the international anti-nuclear campaign and painter also addressed the conference. He talked about his life, his hardship and about tragic fate of his compatriots, who suffered from the nuclear testing conducted on the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

Karipbek Kuyukov has visited many countries, where people suffered from the fact that their homes were close to the nuclear test sites. He saw tears of Japanese mothers from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, took part in demonstrations and protests at the nuclear test site in Nevada, USA. He has many friends among people who were involved in eliminating the consequences of Chernobyl nuclear accident and is well aware of sufferings which our planet had to experience.

He underlined that thanks to his unprecedented peacemaking contribution into this process President of Kazakhstan N.A. Nazarbayev is well-known everywhere. It is a worthy example of humanity for other countries involved in arms race to follow.

Decision to close Semipalatinsk nuclear test site adopted by Nursultan Nazarbayev has inspired Karipbek Kuyuov to make his own contribution into the struggle for a nuclear-weapon-free world. He stressed that one of our main missions on our planet should be to do whatever it takes to prevent ordinary people and future generations from suffering from nuclear testing.

During the conference an exhibition of painter Karipbek Kuyuov was organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Prague as well as photography stands which illustrated the topic «Nuclear security in today´s world». Participants and guests of the forum had the unique opportunity to see and feel pain and tragedy of multiethnic Kazakhstan nation resulted from devastating nuclear testing in this country.

Source: Kazakhstan Embassy in the Czech Republic website http://www.kazembassy.cz/en