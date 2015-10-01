International conference on economic security kicks off in Akmola rgn

SCHUCHINSK. KAZINFORM - An international conference on state economic security and economic crimes has kicked off today in Schuchinsk town of Akmola region.

The event is organized by the Supreme Court, the Union of Judges of Kazakhstan, the German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation (IRZ), representative office of the American Association of Jurists (ABROLI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). According to the press service of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the conference is attended by chairman of the supervisory judicial board on criminal cases of the Supreme Court Abai Rahmetulin, judges of the Supreme Court, the secretary of the Central Council of the Union of Judges of Kazakhstan Sansyzbek Raimbayev, chair persons of appellate judicial panels of regional and equated courts of the country, representatives of General Prosecutor's Office, the Ministries of Interior and Finance, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the Bar. In addition there have been invited a number of foreign experts: Karin Shreitter-Skvortsov - prosecutor of Dresden prosecutor's office (Germany), Doctor of Law, Ivan Tarasevich - Associate Professor of Constitutional and Municipal Law of the Institute of State and Law of Tyumen State University (Russia). Opening the forum, A.Rahmetulin said that economic crimes are one of the main threats to the national security of any state. Only reliable and effective system aimed at combating economic crimes can serve as a guarantor of sovereignty and independence of a country. Therefore, ensuring the economic security of Kazakhstan is among the most important national priorities. Chairman of the supervisory judicial board on criminal cases of the Supreme Court pointed out the need to discuss theoretical and practical issues of economic security through the prism of economic crimes in the context of globalization of financial and economic crises. The two-day conference will discuss the types of economic crimes including misconduct, and offenses against business arrangement and other economic activities.