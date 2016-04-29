International Exhibition Bureau positively assessed progress in preparation for EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The delegation from Kazakhstan took part in the sitting of Executive Committee of the International Exhibition Bureau in Paris.

Members of the Executive Committee heard the reports on the preparation for exhibitions "Antalya-2016", "Astana-2017", "Beijing-2019" and "Dubai-2020" at the sitting, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

Head of the Secretariat of the EXPO-2017 Ayat Yerenov told about the work conducted since the last sitting of the Executive Committee on attraction of international participants, development of the legal framework and on measures on fulfillment of the obligations of Kazakhstan before the International Exhibition Bureau.

Besides, director of the department of the Astana EXPO-2017 Nurbek Yergeshbayev presented a report on the current state of the construction works and the content of the event, communication plans of the exhibition and plans on the activity of the company for the nearest future.

Upon completion of the sitting the heads and members of the International Exhibitions Bureau positively assessed the progress in preparation for the EXPO-2017.

As is known, the EXPO-2017 is planned to attract over 100 participating countries and 15 international organizations. As of today, 83 world countries and 14 international organizations have confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

