International Field Analysis and Development Center opens in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Center for Analysis and Development of Fields opened July 26 in Almaty. Baker Hughes, General Electric Company (hereinafter referred to as BHGE), and the Satbayev University signed the Agreement on the establishment of the center.

The parties intend to jointly map out innovative projects using advanced technologies for the entire oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan. Besides, within the framework of the agreements signed, it is planned to perform joint work for coalbed methane exploration and exploration at the site where the joint venture of the Satbayev University and ArcelorMittal Temirtau is currently operating.

The combination of resources and facilities, R&D, profound expertise, and the best practices of BHGE and the Satbayev University will make it possible to contribute to the development of the power industry, the oil and gas sector, as well as exploration and production of coalbed methane in Kazakhstan.

The Center will train new-generation engineers and implement research projects in accordance with the Code "On Subsoil and Subsoil Use" entered into force on June 29, 2018.

The facilities and resources of the center will let students conduct research and design engineering taking into account the best practices of international companies. The center will create a knowledge base available for each specialist.