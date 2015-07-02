International forum of national cultural centers of CICA takes place in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international forum of national cultural centers of the CICA called "Kazakhstani model of public accord and national unity of N. Nazarbayev: CICA experience" takes place in Astana today.

"95% of the people of Kazakhstan think they are representing the entire nation of Kazakhstan. This is the most notable achievement of Kazakhstan. The theme is really relevant, the year 2015 has become truly symbolic for the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan," Deputy Chairman, head of the Secretariat of the People's Assembly Eraly Tugzhanov said opening the forum.

He also reminded that the year 2015 was announced the Year of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and noted the importance of the Kazakhstan experience in interreligious accord.

Well-known public figures, Kazakhstani and foreign scientists, Parliament deputies, representatives of the state bodies of Kazakhstan, diplomatic missions of the CICA states in Kazakhstan, scientific and art community, People's Assembly members, non-governmental organizations are taking part in the work of the forum.