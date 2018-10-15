International Franchise Exhibition to open in Abu Dhabi Tuesday

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The sixth International Franchise Exhibition (IFE) will commence this Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. The two-day exhibition, organised by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Trade, will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Attending the exhibition will be important government entities such as the Ministry of Economy, represented by the National Programme for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, the Saud Bin Saqr Foundation for Youth Project Development and the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development. Alongside these bodies, major brands such as Michelin Tires and Seven Eleven International will be in attendance, as well as a number of leading commercial and economic specialists, WAM reports.

IFE 2018 seeks to shed light on the franchising industry, considered promising given its competitive nature, alongside its role as a major tool for investors and entrepreneurs.

In its sixth year, the exhibition will also look to contribute to the UAE Franchise Sector by supporting local brands, empowering companies to improve their performance and encouraging them to expand their investment in order to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for brands and companies to showcase their businesses to more than 3,000 visitors from sixteen countries from around the world, along with a large number of local and global experts.

A series of entrepreneurial workshops will be held alongside the exhibition, offering insights from leading experts in the field of the franchise sector, who will be giving best practices for success to attendees.