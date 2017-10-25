International Franchise Exhibition to start in Abu Dhabi Wednesday

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The 5th edition of the International Franchise Conference and Exhibition starts in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday with more than 300 local and international companies from 28 world countries participating to expose their brand to the booming UAE economy and expand their business in the Middle East, WAM reports.

The exhibition will have participants from local and international companies specialising in a variety of fields, including tourism, hospitality, trade, health, education, food and beverage and retail, joined by franchise societies, associations and experts from various countries around the world, including UAE.

Mohamed Helal Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is organising the event, said franchise is an aggressively competitive industry and also a key business tool for investors and entrepreneurs, adding that the chamber's organisation of the event for the fifth year running comes as part of its efforts to provide fresh investment opportunities to entrepreneurs and businesses in the UAE.