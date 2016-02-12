International loans for $ 8 bn to be attracted for road construction in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For construction and reconstruction of roads in Kazakhstan, there is plan to attract loans from international financial institutions (IFIs) in the amount of $ 8 billion, Deputy chairman of the Committee for Roads of Kazakhstan of the MID of the RK Amangeldy Bekov has said at a briefing in the CCS February 11.

"For implementation of road projects with the length of 4.7 thousand km, there is plan to attract loans for more than $ 8 billion," Bekov said.

According to him, about 70% of road projects within the "Nurly Zhol" program are being implemented through the IFI loans, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

In addition, he noted that under the "Centre-East" projects there is plan to fully open "Astana-Temirtau", "Almaty-Kapchagay" on the first technical category. "It will be a highway as "Astana-Borovoye ". The section from Temirtau to Kapchagay through Karaganda, Balkhash will be reconstructed by using the World Bank and the EBRD loans," he informed.

The "Centre-East" project, works will be continued in the area of "Astana-Pavlodar" and "Pavlodar-Semey", with the length of 516 km.

"As part of this project by the end of the year there is plan to complete construction of the bridge across the Irtysh river with the length of 12 km," Bekov told.

As part of the "Center-West" corridor, the sections from Astana via Arkalyk, Torgai to Aktobe, Atyrau and Astrakhan, Beineu, Shetpe will be reconstructed.