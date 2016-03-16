International observers meet in Almaty to discuss upcoming parliamentary elections

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Almaty city election commission Bakhytzhan Dospanov held a meeting with international observers in Almaty on Wednesday.

Representatives of the CIS observation mission who had started to work in Kazakhstan on February 26, 2016 attended the meeting.

The mission's office is based in Astana. A branch in Almaty that opened on March 12 will coordinate activities of the CIS observers in the city. In total, 301 observers have been accredited to monitor elections from the CIS member states, except Ukraine.

International observers Yuri Demyanenko praised the Central Election Commission for the work done and establishing close contacts with the Public Service Centers.

"We will contribute to the process and monitor the parliamentary elections. I believe that the elections will facilitate further development of Kazakhstan," he added.