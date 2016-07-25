International President's Cup-2016 tennis tournament starts in Astana today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qualification matches and the main matches of the tournament will be played today, the website of the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan informs.

The tournament draw was already held today.

The first three seeds of the tournament among men will be Russian Evgeny Donskoy, Uzbekistani Denis Istomin and Russian Teimuraz Gabashvili respectively. Kazakhstani Dmitri Popko was seeded 8th in this tournament.

Russians Natela Dzalamidze and Alena Tarasova have been seeded first and second among women, while Turkish Pemra Ozgen was seeded third. Kazakhstani Kamila Kerimbayeva was seeded 6th.