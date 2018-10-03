International Red Cross to open office in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Majilis approved the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and International Committee of the Red Cross on the status, privileges and immunity of the International Red Cross Office in Kazakhstan", Kazinform reports.

Representing the draft law at today's plenary sitting of the Lower House, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov noted that the said Agreement provides for privileges and immunities for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Kazakhstan, necessary for working in our country up to its mandate. The mandate is aimed at protection of the lives and dignity of the victims of wars and armed conflicts, and dissemination of fundamental principles of the international humanitarian rules, rehabilitation of family connection, assistance in settling international humanitarian aid to emergency casualties.



The ratification of the Agreement is key to opening the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstanis will work at the office. A foreign national may head the office selected on the competitive basis.