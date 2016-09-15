International rescue training center to be built near Brest

BREST. KAZINFORM - An international training center for firefighters and rescuers will be built near Brest, BelTA learned from Maxim Aldanov, head of the representative office of the joint technical secretariat of the cross-border cooperation program Poland-Belarus-Ukraine, on 15 September.

The new program that will run until the end of 2020 envisages 16 large infrastructure projects that will be implemented by the partner countries. The program's budget is estimated at €53 million. Belarus is responsible for three projects. One of them is to build an international training center for firefighters and rescuers near Brest. "The center will have a state-of-the-art obstacle course that will be used to train rescue officers to handle different kinds of emergencies related to fire, water, chemical pollution and other accidents. Belarusian rescuers will undergo training at the center together with their Polish and Ukrainian colleagues," Maxim Aldanov said.

The program also envisages renovation works and construction of a modern fire-fighting unit in Kamenets. The project estimated at €4 million will be carried out by the Brest Oblast division of the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry. The project is aimed at strengthening the security in the near-border regions of Belarus and Poland. The agreement provides for the organization of joint exercises for prevention and management of emergencies in the near-border regions.



A section of Р16 road in Kamenets District, Brest Oblast will be renovated using a EU grant. The project will attempt to improve the connection between the border crossing point Peschatka and M1 highway by building a bridge and a bypass road from the town of Vysokoye. A total of €5 million will be allocated for the project, with 10% provided by the Belarusian side. The company Brestavtodor has already conducted environmental tests and is busy drafting the necessary design and estimate documentation. The company will prepare the set of documents by 30 November and submit it to the Polish Ministry of Regional Development. After that, the project documentation will be submitted to the European Commission.



Another project of the Poland-Belarus-Ukraine program will be implemented in Grodno Oblast. An additional bridge will be erected at the border crossing Berestovitsa.



A photo exhibition about the results of the 2010-2015 cross-border program opened in Brest on 15 September. It invites Brest residents and visitors to learn more about facilities built jointly by Belarus, Ukraine and Poland. The exhibition will run through 16 September. After that, it will travel to Grodno, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.