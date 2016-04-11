International reserves in March exceeded $28.4 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In March 2016 there was an increase in international reserves of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the press service of the bank reported Monday.

Gross international reserves of the National Bank increased by $851.3 million of 3.1%. At the same time net foreign currency assets increased by $754.8 million while assets in gold increased by $103.1 million.



Foreign currency and gold reserves of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan increased to $28.4 billion in March 2016.



The Kazakh National Fund's assets rose by 1.2% to $64.3 billion. According to preliminary data, gross international reserves of the country totaled $92.8 billion in March 2016.



In March, the National Bank kept the base rate unchanged at 17% with a symmetric interest rate corridor of +/- 2%.