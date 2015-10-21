International reserves reached 96 bln 100 mln in Sep - NB

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The international reserves of Kazakhstan in September 2015 made 96 bln 100 mln U.S. dollars.

According to the National Bank, gross international reserves of the Bank in September 2015 were 28 bln 200 mln U.S. dollars, while net international reserves made 27 bln 400 mln U.S. dollars. In the reporting month, the international reserves of Kazakhstan including the National Fund assets in foreign currency (67 bln 900 mln U.S. dollars) made 96 bln 100 mln U.S. dollars.