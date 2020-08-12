  • kz
    International reserves up $2.4bn – National Bank

    11:40, 12 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s international reserves have increased by $2.4 billion in a month and totaled $35.3 billion by late July, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Such a rise in the country’s international reserves is attributed to an increase in gold value which rose by 12% from 1,771 to 1,975 US dollars per ounce in the past month. The reserves have crossed the $35bn mark for the first time since 2012.

    In late July 2020, the National Fund’s currency assets stood at $58.24 billion, up 0.5bn from the previous month. The Fund’s investment revenue was $1.58 billion, largely gained from returns from developed country bonds. Portfolios of stocks and gold rose by 4.8% and 11.5%, respectively.


    National Bank of Kazakhstan Finance and Budget
