International Science and Technology Center to attend EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Commissioner of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev met with Executive Director of the International Science and Technology Center (ISTC), Commissioner of the organization in EXPO 2017 David Cleave on August 4.

Since 2015 at the invitation of the Head of State the ISTC has been headquartered in Astana. The organization has already provided funding for 2753 projects worth 860.5 million US dollars.