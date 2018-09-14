International Silesian Women: 3 Kazakh girls reach finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three Kazakh athletes have qualified for the finals of XIII International Silesian Women's Boxing Championships underway in Poland, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, Aigerim Kassenayeva (48 kg), Zhaina Shekerbekova (51 kg) and Lyazzat Kungebayeva (+81 kg) will get into to the ring to fight for gold medals.

In the semifinal match, Aigerim Kassenayeva defeated Marie Connan of France. Aigerim will face five-time world champion India's Mary Kom.

Zhaina Shekerbekova won the semifinal bout against India's Ritu Grewal. The Kazakh athlete will fight against Sandra Drabik in the finals.

In the super heavyweight division, Lyazzat Kungebayeva beat Polish athlete Sylwia Kusiak (5-0).