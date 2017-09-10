International Silesian Women: Kazakh girls claim 6 medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM XII International Silesian Women Championship ended in Polish Gliwice, Kazakhstan Boxing Federation reports.

In total 13 Kazakhstani boxers went to Gliwice to take part in this largest European female boxing competition, including the leaders of the national team, two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay, Olympic prize-winner Dariga Shakimova, world champion Dina Zholaman, Lyazzat Kungeibaeva and Valentina Halzova. Kazakh girls faced tough competition in the face of the strongest European and world female boxers.

After the five days of competitions, 6 Kazakh girls claimed 1 gold (Madina Nurshaeva), 1, silver (Nazym Kyzaibay), and 4 bronze medals (Fariza Soltay, Lyazzat Kungebayeva, Moldir Bazarbayeva and Zhaina Shekerbekova).