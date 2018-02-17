International summer camp in Akmola region for kids to taste Kazakh medieval life

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Nomads Camp - an international yurt camp will offer schoolchildren a chance to learn the traditions and customs of Kazakh people, the cuisine of nomads, military art, survival in steppe conditions, and nomad handcraft. The camp will open its doors in June 2018 in the Akkol district of Akmola region, Kazinform refers to region's governor for tourism Marat Igali, who shared a post on his Facebook.

"The scouts of the Great Steppe are welcome to the international yurt camp in Akmola region. I am happy to inform that in June 2018 the Akkol district will host Nomads international yurt camp", he wrote on his Facebook.

The yurt camp will be styled as a medieval settlement of the Kazakhs. There will rule a khanate with its laws of the ancient steppe. Children will have a chance to try the life of a medieval citizen of one of the nomad tribes.

The project was initiated by Ildar Katenov, the leader of Kazakh scout movement. During 25 years he has organized over 100 camp activities where more than 10 thousand children took place.

There has been planned several camp seasons for June-August 2018, each lasting 6 days. One shift will count 100-150 people. The camp can welcome children of age 11-17.