International Tolerance and Peace Parliament to hold first session in July

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - - The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace will hold the first session of the "International Tolerance and Peace Parliament" on 6th July in Valetta, the capital of Malta, upon an invitation from Angelo Froga, President of the Parliament of Malta, and Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and with the attendance of representatives of many national parliaments from around the world, WAM reports.

The council's presidency established offices in every continent to prepare for the event, which has acquired considerable importance, as it will establish a new global parliament that aims to combat terrorism, extremism, racism, violence, and hatred, by adopting a global strategy to raise awareness and promote acceptance, dialogue, moderation, peace, and tolerance.

In its statement, the council's president stressed that the parliament is a key achievement of the council, which aims to attract parliamentary representatives from many countries to discuss and analyze international topics related to promoting the culture of tolerance.

It added that the main purpose of establishing the parliament was to enable national parliaments to cooperate and exchange knowledge and ideas on many national and international issues concerning world peace, terrorism, extremism, and violence.