International tourist arrivals up, Kazakh Tourism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Tourism National Company summed up the first quarter of 2018 of the country's tourist sector, Kazinform reports.

The number of foreigners arrived in Kazakhstan in the first quarter reached 1,780,000 people that is 29.4% more against the same period of the last year.



Kazakhstan reports growth of international tourist arrivals for the past three months of 2018. The number of tourists arriving from India rose by 68%, from Poland by 35%, from Iran 12%, Germany and South Korea by 7%. The number of Kazakhstanis preferring domestic travels increased by 6.8% to hit 1, 860,000.



According to Kazakh Tourism, one of the key indicators of the tourist industry is the amount of services rendered with places of accommodation (hotels, hostels, motels, children's camps, camping sites, etc.). The amount of services rendered for January-March, 2018 hit the record KZT 19 bln that KZT 1 billion more as compared to the analogous period of 2017.