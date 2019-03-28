International Turkic Academy celebrates Nauryz holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The International Turkic Academy held Nauryz Spring Holiday celebrations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prominent public figures and statesmen of Kazakhstan, scholars, representatives of diplomatic missions of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Hungary, Uzbekistan and other countries as well as ethno-cultural associations were invited to the event.

"The day of vernal equinox is a big holiday bringing joy to the entire nation. The International Turkic Academy continues its tradition of celebrating this wonderful holiday," says President of the Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali.

"Year 2018 was favorable for us. Azerbaijan held presidential elections; the term of office of the Head of State was extended. Turkey transited to the presidential government. Hungary joined the Turkic Academy. The cooperation among the Central Asian countries intensified. Kyrgyzstan hosted a large summit. A big meeting of the International Turkic Academy was held under the UNESCO aegis. The concept of integration of the Turkic world offered by the Academy was approved," he noted.



The President of the Academy noted that the First President of Kazakhstan had stepped down in March. "A new President assumed the office. The name of the capital was changed. Jubilee events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of István began; you know a library of the Turkic Academy was named after him. The 125th anniversary of the majority of Alash Orda movement leaders is approaching.

This year we are also planning to mark the 750th anniversary of The Golden Horde and Mongolia, the centenary of the beginning of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's fight, the 950th anniversary of the book "Kutadgu Bilig " by Yusūf Khāṣṣ Ḥājib of Balasagun," he noted.