International Turkic Academy developed textbook in Turkic history (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Turkic Academy has developed Turkic history textbook for school children. Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov has made it public delivering a speech at the 4th session of the Turkic Council Education Senior Officials in Astana today.

According to him, the Academy elaborated a program of teaching Turkic history for 8-grade students at secondary schools. "This textbook covers the period from the ancient times to the 15th century," he said. The Minister noted also importance of finalizing discussion of cooperation in students exchange programs. "This event will let us adopt best foreign practice, knowledge and share ideas in favor of development of our research potential as well as raise the level of interaction among our countries in education sphere", Sarinzhipov added.