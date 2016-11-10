International Turkic Academy honors well-known turkologists and translators in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) held an international open seminar on the "Topical issues of translation in Turkology" within the framework of the "Eurasian Book Fair - 2016" in Astana.

The forum led by President of the Academy Darkhan Kydyrali was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov, Hungarian Ambassador Andras Barani, 1st Secretary of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kazakhstan Cholponai Adzhimatova, Adviser to the Ambassador of Mongolia in Kazakhstan Baatarchuluun Lhagva, diplomats, Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council Abzal Saparbekuly, as well as well-known turkologists who translated Turkic ancient heritage into the modern language, professional translators who interpreted and popularized literary works and translation theory researchers, the Academy informs on its website.

At the first section of the seminar, prominent public figure Myrzatai Zholdasbekov reported on "Translation of Turkic heritage: experience and lesson" and Professor of Nazarbayev University, turkologist Yulay Shamiloglu told about the place and potential of the world translating art of Turkic languages. Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking states Zhandos Assanov made a report on "Translation is the golden bridge of spiritual unity of the Turkic peoples".

In addition, well-known philosopher, scientist Garifolla Esim, Head of the Department of General Linguistics and Translation theory Serikgul Satenova and turkologist Napil Bazylkhan shared their views on translation theory. The forum participants discussed the role of translation in uniting the Turkic world, ancient heritage of the Turkic world and topical issues of scientific translations and translators trainings.

Moreover, during the seminar there was a presentation of two scientific publications developed by the TWESCO which plays an important role in translation theory of the Turkic world. Thus, the Turkic Academy presented the following fundamental works "Ancient Turkic Dictionary" and "Atlas of the ancient Turkic written records of the Republic of Altai") developed by Kyrgyz scientists K.Konkobaev, N.Useev, K.Shabdanaliyev. These publications are devoted to professional turkologists and to all readers interested in ancient Turkic culture, language and history.

Head of the Turkic Academy handed over awards to honored translators who contributed a lot to the translation theory of the Turkic world. In particular, Turkish writer, master of artistic expression Zafer Kibar was awarded for popularizing of the Turkic world poets and writers and contribution to the translation and prominent turkologist Seisenbay Kudasov received TWESCO’s letters of thanks for his research into the ancient Armenian-Kipchak heritage and serving to the translation work.

It should be noted, that books presented and other publications of the Academy are available at the International Book Fair until 11th of November. The valuable works of the Turkic Academy library can be found at the TWESCO pavilion too.