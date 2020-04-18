  • kz
    International Turkic Academy provides free access to its scientific works

    10:00, 18 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The International Turkic Academy provides free access to its e-books, its website reads.

    E-books are published in Kazakh, Turkish, Azerbaijanian, English, Kyrgyz, Russian, Mongolian, etc. The books feature the history of the Turkic world, its rich literary heritage, written language and Turkic languages research papres, works on ethnography, folklore and traditions of the Turkic countries. Besides it provides free access to its GLOBAL-Turk and Turkic Weekly.


    Culture
