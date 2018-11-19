International Turkic Academy research centre to open in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A scientific conference themed Sacred Turkestan and spiritual modernization of the Turkic world has taken place today in in Turkestan.



As stated there, a research centre of the International Turkic Academy will unveil there, the governor's press service said.



Representatives from Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the US, Tajikistan, India and France and diplomatic missions took part in it.



Governor of Turkestan region Zhanseiit Tyuimebayev told about the work done to turn Turkestan into a spiritual and cultural centre of the Turkic world.



The Turkic World Centre will be built soon in Turkestan. It will contain scientific achievements and scientists and thinkers from all over the Turkic world. 100 names of the Turkic world project presented by the Head of State may be realized in Turkestan.



"Besides, Turkestan is ready to host the Kurultay of the Turkic youth. There are more than 200 mln of Turkic-speaking people. Turkestan as a centre of the Turkic world is always ready to support such initiatives," Tyuimebayev said.



Turkestan region administration and the International Turkic Academy signed a memorandum of cooperation and strengthening of scientific and business ties. Besides, the International Turkic Academy and Uzbekistan signed an agreement. In this context the research centre will be opened there in the nearest time.